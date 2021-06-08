Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Britt enters US Senate race to replace Shelby in Alabama

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Republican Katie Boyd Britt has entered the race for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.

In a Tuesday announcement video, Britt stressed her work for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby and her leadership of a state business group, and promised to put Alabama first.

Britt is a former chief of staff for Shelby with deep ties to the state’s business community.

She is expected to be a formidable entry into what’s shaping up to be a GOP primary battle.

Two Republicans are already in the race: Congressman Mo Brooks and Lynda Blanchard. Brooks is armed with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Blanchard was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander City firefighters say a vacant house exploded just inside the Coosa County line on...
House explodes near Coosa County line
Elba Elementary School Principal Debra Johnson Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of...
Elba principal charged after head-on collision
Auburn police
Suspect who shot at Auburn police found late Sunday night
Terrell Williams, 41, is wanted only for questioning in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson. He is...
Man sought for questioning after Montgomery woman’s body found in Lowndes County
Rebecca McAnulty has been charged with first-degree arson after Montgomery Fire and Rescue...
MFR: Woman confesses to setting Montgomery apartment fire