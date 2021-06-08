Missing Birmingham man has been found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department announced missing Birmingham man, Leander Thomas, has been found safe.

Earlier, the Birmingham Police Officers issued a critical missing person investigation for the 56-year-old due to the fact Leander Thomas suffers from a mental condition that affects his behavior.

Thomas had been missing since Friday, June 4, 2021, at around 4:00 p.m.

In a Twitter post, Birmingham Police thanked everyone for their help.

Leander Thomas has been located. BPD thanks everyone for their help. pic.twitter.com/s4UYlch5Cu — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 8, 2021

