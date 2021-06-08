Missing Birmingham man has been found safe
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department announced missing Birmingham man, Leander Thomas, has been found safe.
Earlier, the Birmingham Police Officers issued a critical missing person investigation for the 56-year-old due to the fact Leander Thomas suffers from a mental condition that affects his behavior.
Thomas had been missing since Friday, June 4, 2021, at around 4:00 p.m.
In a Twitter post, Birmingham Police thanked everyone for their help.
