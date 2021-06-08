Advertise
Court documents state Madison man nicknamed “MagaLumberjack” charged with assaulting federal officer at January 6 riot

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The FBI arrested a Madison man on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot on Monday.

On June 7, agents took Dillon Colby Herrington into custody on the charge of assaulting a federal officer.

Herrington is charged with the following:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group
  • Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building
  • Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building
  • Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties
  • Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere

According to court documents, the FBI nicknamed Herrington “MagaLumberjack” due to surveillance footage capturing him in a red hat with the words “Make America Great Again” on it, and throwing a wooden 4″x4″ piece of lumber in the direction of members of law enforcement.

Dillon Herrington seen wearing a MAGA hat with a piece of lumber
Dillon Herrington seen wearing a MAGA hat with a piece of lumber(WAFF)

Herrington was also seen on camera standing near an electrical box while throwing a metal barricade towards officers. However, no member of law enforcement was hit.

Court documents say Herrington was originally detained by the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. on June 6 when they found a knife in his pants pocket. At this time, officers say were not aware of the earlier assaults, and let him go.

During his detention though, Herrington provided officers with his Alabama driver’s license, phone number and address, which eventually led FBI to his home on Tuesday.

Herrington is set to appear in court, via zoom, Friday, June 11.

You can read the full criminal complaint below:

No further information is available at this time.

