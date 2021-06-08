High rain chances today, then they drop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms is ahead. Like yesterday, it won’t rain all day long, but there will be a healthy coverage of showers and storms -- chances around 60%.
There will be downpours mixed in due to the incredibly humid air mass still over Alabama. Highs will vary from 85-91 once again with exact highs dependent upon sunshine and how long your breaks between the rain are.
By Wednesday we will return to a more typical summertime pattern with shower and thunderstorm chances around 40%. Those chances drop to 30% for Thursday and 20% by Friday. You can expect more dry time and sunshine than rain during the Wednesday-Friday window.
Highs will be right around 90 degrees each afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies with humidity values still in that very muggy to down-right tropical category. The good ole air you can wear! When you combine highs around 90 with the humidity, we will have daily heat indices in the 93-99 range.
There will be a slight -- and very needed -- breeze at times each afternoon going forward with wind speeds right around 10 mph.
The sticky and miserably high humidity will stick with us through weekend and into early next week. That will keep our isolated to scattered rain and storm chances going strong through at least Monday or Tuesday. Total washouts are not anticipated, but the exact rain chances will probably change, so stay tuned!
Temperatures will continue topping out right around 90 degrees during the afternoons, with overnight temps down in the lower 70s.
