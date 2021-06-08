Montgomery church burglarized for third time, pastor says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery pastor is warning the community after he says his Sayre Street church was broken into once again.
C.L. Ballard, the senior pastor of Agape Missionary Baptist Church, said when he and a few other members of their congregation arrived to church on Sunday they noticed a broken window in their downstairs basement and several items were missing.
“Once we got into the building, we found out that they had taken all of the music equipment, all of our wiring for the sound system, they took the mixer board, they even took disinfecting supplies,” Ballard said,” and they tore a hole in the wall. Anything that wasn’t nailed down, they took.”
This is the third time in four years Ballard’s church has been broken into, but this has been the most devastating so far.
“They never went to this extent to take everything, and when I say everything, they took everything,” Ballard said.
Ballard estimates its will cost thousands of dollars to fix the damage and replace all of the stolen equipment, money he said they don’t have right now.
“We are very discouraged about this. We’re a small church. There’s not many members here,” he explained. “We are in the middle of a pandemic, trying to transition back to normalcy. So finances are tight for everyone right now and it’s a hard pill to swallow, and it hurts very bad.”
The church said it wishes the criminal had asked for help instead of stealing.
“It’s a small church, but we are givers, and we would give anything, all they had to do was ask,” said Gussie Jackson, Mother of the Church.
“We try to be a beacon of light in this dark situation and for someone to come and perpetrate this crime on us is just horrific,” Ballard said.
Despite the break-in, Ballard said they still held an outdoor church service Sunday and hope to have their equipment back in place for in-person worship this Sunday. The church has been holding outdoor services on their front steps since March 2020.
Ballard said he is hoping their story brings awareness to other churches in the city, and that whoever is responsible for this is caught.
“We’re saddened by this, but we’re not angry,” Ballard said. “But we also understand that vengeance is the Lord’s, and we’re going to step out on faith and we’re going to keep doing what we do. We’re going to come together as a church, as a community, as a body of Baptized believers and we’re going to put this back together again.”
The Montgomery Police Department was notified of the break-in and has been out to the church to investigate, Ballard confirmed.
When asked about other churches in the city being broken into, MPD said this is the only incident of a church break-in they have seen so far this year. There is no word yet on any arrests.
The church said they plan to install a security system sometime soon. If you would like to make a donation, Ballard asked that you call him at 334-424-5785.
