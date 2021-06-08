Montgomery fire that killed 4 ruled accidental

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Few details have been released in the months since a fire claimed four lives in early 2021, but investigators with Montgomery Fire and Rescue are releasing one update.

On Tuesday, MFR confirmed to WSFA 12 News the blaze that killed four members of a family on Feb. 23 was accidental. No other information on the cause was provided.

The blaze happened during the overnight hours at a home on Gibson Street, located off Lower Wetumpka Road.

Neighbors said the victims had just moved into the home several months before the fire.

A balloon release was held in March, but investigators have never publicly released any of the victims’ names.

