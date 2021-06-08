Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery fire that killed 4 ruled accidental

Gibson Street fire leaves 4 dead.
Gibson Street fire leaves 4 dead.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Few details have been released in the months since a fire claimed four lives in early 2021, but investigators with Montgomery Fire and Rescue are releasing one update.

On Tuesday, MFR confirmed to WSFA 12 News the blaze that killed four members of a family on Feb. 23 was accidental. No other information on the cause was provided.

The blaze happened during the overnight hours at a home on Gibson Street, located off Lower Wetumpka Road.

Neighbors said the victims had just moved into the home several months before the fire.

A balloon release was held in March, but investigators have never publicly released any of the victims’ names.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander City firefighters say a vacant house exploded just inside the Coosa County line on...
House explodes near Coosa County line
Elba Elementary School Principal Debra Johnson Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of...
Elba principal charged after head-on collision
Auburn police
Suspect who shot at Auburn police found late Sunday night
Terrell Williams, 41, is wanted only for questioning in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson. He is...
Man sought for questioning after Montgomery woman’s body found in Lowndes County
Rebecca McAnulty has been charged with first-degree arson after Montgomery Fire and Rescue...
MFR: Woman confesses to setting Montgomery apartment fire

Latest News

CBN doing story on Montgomery guitar maker
CBN doing story on Montgomery guitar maker
Opelika, Russell Co. receive $500,000 grants.
Opelika, Russell Co. receive $500,000 grants
The Dallas County sheriff confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Valley Grande on June 8, 2021.
1 dead in Dallas County shooting
Montgomery police chief resigns
Montgomery police chief resigns
FBI arrests man accused of participating in Capitol riots
FBI arrests man accused of participating in Capitol riots