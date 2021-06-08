Advertise
Montgomery hotel shooting suspect arrested at restaurant

Wiljam McBryde, 25, is charged after allegedly shooting into an occupied Montgomery hotel room...
Wiljam McBryde, 25, is charged after allegedly shooting into an occupied Montgomery hotel room on May 8, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fugitive wanted in connection to a Montgomery hotel shooting investigation has been arrested while visiting an area fast-food restaurant, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Wiljam McBryde, 25, into custody on May 28.

The arrest came after an anonymous tip was shared with CrimeStoppers that McBryde was at restaurant in the 1100 block of Ann Street. Agents took the suspect into custody without incident.

He was then transported to the Montgomery Police Department where he was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to court documents, McBryde is accused of firing several rounds into an occupied room at a Carmichael Road hotel around 4 a.m. on May 8.

The documents indicate the shots caused damage to the windows, furniture and walls, but there are no indications anyone was hit.

McBryde is currently being held on a bond of $60,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

