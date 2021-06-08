Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley resigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has announced the resignation of Police Chief Ernest Finley.

There is no confirmation yet on his reason for leaving. However, the announcement comes amid a rise in violent crime, something Finley has addressed multiple times.

A city spokesman said MPD Chief of Staff Zedrick Dean will serve as acting chief until the city announces an interim chief.

Reed sent the following statement Tuesday afternoon after accepting Finley’s resignation:

“We are grateful to Chief Finley for his service to the city of Montgomery and his dedication to doing what is right for our community. His work to implement community policing measures increased trust, transparency and accountability within MPD and the city.

While violent crime rates have climbed across the nation, Montgomery has fared much better than other cities our size; but I am convinced we can and must do more. Chief Finley has done a tremendous job with the task he inherited in 2015. Notably, Montgomery was the only city in the state of Alabama that did not suffer damage during last summer’s civil unrest, but the situation and circumstances have changed. I feel it is in the best interest of the men and women of the Montgomery Police Department, as well as the residents of Montgomery, to make a change in leadership.”

City officials, including Councilman Cornelius “CC” Calhoun, said Finley resigned and was not fired. Calhoun did not say the reason for the resignation.

Finley has been Montgomery’s police chief since January 2015 under former Mayor Todd Strange. before that, he was with the Atlanta Police Department for 29 years, serving as deputy chief and field operations division commander

WSFA 12 News is gathering more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.