Opp woman killed in crash with commercial vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a woman died in a two-vehicle Tuesday morning.

Troopers say a 2006 Honda CR-V was traveling south on U.S. 331 about three miles south of Opp city limits around 7:19 a.m. Troopers say a 2017 Great Dane commercial vehicle traveling north crossed the center line into the southbound lane and collided head on with the Honda.

The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified her as Ashley Deborah Lord, 32, of Opp.

No other information was released, and the investigation is ongoing.

