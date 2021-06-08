Overnight fire destroys Doc’s Country Store in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire in Covington County has destroyed Doc’s Country Store, located on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Opp.
The business appears to be a total loss despite the efforts of multiple surrounding fire departments that responded to the the blaze.
The store and restaurant has been open for more than 15 years, according to its website.
Few other details were immediately available. There’s no word yet on any injuries or a possible cause.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.