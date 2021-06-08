Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Sailors rescue dog lost in Arctic ice fields

A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast...
A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog lost in the Arctic was rescued after an eagle-eyed crew of sailors spotted it in the vast and dangerous wasteland.

A crew of sailors aboard an icebreaker ship spotted the fluffy white Samoyed limping along on the vast ice fields of Russia’s Arctic coast.

The ice drift season had reportedly begun, which put the dog at risk of falling through the cracks.

Crew members lowered a ramp and used food to lure the injured dog on board.

The animal was later returned, via hovercraft, to her home village, where her owners had reported her missing a week before.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander City firefighters say a vacant house exploded just inside the Coosa County line on...
House explodes near Coosa County line
Elba Elementary School Principal Debra Johnson Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of...
Elba principal charged after head-on collision
Auburn police
Suspect who shot at Auburn police found late Sunday night
Terrell Williams, 41, is wanted only for questioning in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson. He is...
Man sought for questioning after Montgomery woman’s body found in Lowndes County
Rebecca McAnulty has been charged with first-degree arson after Montgomery Fire and Rescue...
MFR: Woman confesses to setting Montgomery apartment fire

Latest News

CBN doing story on Montgomery guitar maker
CBN doing story on Montgomery guitar maker
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris tells Latin Americans the US can offer them hope
The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations
Opelika, Russell Co. receive $500,000 grants.
Opelika, Russell Co. receive $500,000 grants