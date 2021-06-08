Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Solar eclipse is coming Thursday morning

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a partial solar eclipse.

On Thursday, the moon will slip briefly between the Earth and the sun, partially obscuring it from view.

This month’s solar eclipse will be a treat for those in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada and northern Europe, according to NASA.

The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest...
The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest Europe. A small strip across eastern Canada will experience it as an annular eclipse.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

For U.S. viewers, this will happen at sunrise.

As the sun is coming up Thursday morning, the moon will already appear to be taking a bite out of it.

To watch it, you’ll want to find a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Those farther to the north and east will see a more complete eclipse.

In northern Europe, the solar event will take place around lunchtime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander City firefighters say a vacant house exploded just inside the Coosa County line on...
House explodes near Coosa County line
Elba Elementary School Principal Debra Johnson Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of...
Elba principal charged after head-on collision
Auburn police
Suspect who shot at Auburn police found late Sunday night
Terrell Williams, 41, is wanted only for questioning in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson. He is...
Man sought for questioning after Montgomery woman’s body found in Lowndes County
Rebecca McAnulty has been charged with first-degree arson after Montgomery Fire and Rescue...
MFR: Woman confesses to setting Montgomery apartment fire