Amber Alert: Texas 1-year-old, mother abducted by man wanted on murder charges, police say

An Amber Alert was issued for Zaylee Zamora, a 1 year old from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area....
An Amber Alert was issued for Zaylee Zamora, a 1 year old from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area. The suspect is Kristian Ariel Garcia, 24.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for Zaylee Zamora, around 2 feet, 2 inches and 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her right ear is pierced and she has bruising on her right index finger, according to the alert.

Police also are looking for Kristian Ariel Garcia, a 24-year-old man about 5 feet, 7 inches and 160 ponds, with black hair, brown eyes. According to KTRK, he is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

He last seen wearing a white hoodie with a black mask.

Investigators said he went inside the home of Jezabel Zamora, his ex-girlfriend and Zaylee’s mother, and forced them both to leave with him against their will Tuesday, per local reports. Police said the three were last seen leaving in a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates 4SJKC.

Jezabel Zamora was described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 97 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a camouflage tank top and blue jeans. She has a Medusa tattoo on her left thigh, a rose on her right forearm and “Zaylee” on her left shoulder.

The suspect was last heard from in Corpus Christi. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600 or call 911.

