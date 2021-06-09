Arrest made after woman in vehicle shot in the back

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a May incident in which a woman was shot inside a vehicle.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said Melvin Washington Jr., 37, has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The shooting, Coleman said, happened around 10:45 a.m. on May 1 in the 600 block of Hall Street.

A court affidavit states Washington fired a gun into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the back. No motive was given.

Washington was taken into custody Tuesday. He was place in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

