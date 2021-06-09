Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Arrest made after woman in vehicle shot in the back

Melvin Washington Jr., 37, has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault,...
Melvin Washington Jr., 37, has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a May incident in which a woman was shot inside a vehicle.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said Melvin Washington Jr., 37, has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The shooting, Coleman said, happened around 10:45 a.m. on May 1 in the 600 block of Hall Street.

A court affidavit states Washington fired a gun into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the back. No motive was given.

Washington was taken into custody Tuesday. He was place in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley has resigned. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley resigns
Wiljam McBryde, 25, is charged after allegedly shooting into an occupied Montgomery hotel room...
Montgomery hotel shooting suspect arrested at restaurant
The Dallas County sheriff confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Valley Grande on June 8, 2021.
1 dead in Dallas County shooting
Mayor Hammock said there are "legitimate" businesses within the city who applied for that loan...
Tallassee mayor says some PPP loans went to ‘fraudulent businesses’
Gibson Street fire leaves 4 dead.
Montgomery fire that killed 4 ruled accidental

Latest News

Alex City Nutrition Center reopens for first time in 15 months
Alex City Nutrition Center reopens for first time in 15 months
Tuberville reacts to Capitol Riot arrests
Tuberville reacts to Capitol Riot arrests
Gas leak believed to be the cause of Coosa County house explosion
Gas leak believed to be the cause of Coosa County house explosion
Montgomery city leadership silent following police chief's resignation
Montgomery city leadership silent following police chief's resignation
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday