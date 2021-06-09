Advertise
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman

Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado.(Source: Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have identified a body found in Dale County last week but are still working to learn more about what happened.

A deceased female was found in the 8000 block of South County Road 20 near Newton on June 3. Detectives said the body “appeared to be in the advanced stages of decomposition.”

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office says the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences identified her through dental records as 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado of Montgomery.

The sheriff’s office says Maldonado has ties to the Wiregrass area and is believed to have been living in the area.

Authorities do not suspect foul play but the investigation is ongoing.

The cause of death was not released.

Anyone with information on Maldonado or her possible whereabouts within the last three weeks is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

