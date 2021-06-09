Inmate stabbed at Bibb Correctional Facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving a prison sentence for theft convictions out of Montgomery and Lee counties is recovering after being stabbed in an Alabama prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that Marques Antwan Watts, 29, was stabbed during an inmate-on-inmate assault on Friday.

Watts is serving an 18-year sentence at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

ADOC said while Watts was transported to a hospital for treatment, he has since been released back into the prison system’s custody.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify the inmate’s convictions for theft, not robbery, as previously reported.

