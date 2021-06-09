Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Inmate stabbed at Bibb Correctional Facility

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving a prison sentence for theft convictions out of Montgomery and Lee counties is recovering after being stabbed in an Alabama prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that Marques Antwan Watts, 29, was stabbed during an inmate-on-inmate assault on Friday.

Watts is serving an 18-year sentence at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.

ADOC said while Watts was transported to a hospital for treatment, he has since been released back into the prison system’s custody.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify the inmate’s convictions for theft, not robbery, as previously reported.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley has resigned. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley resigns
Wiljam McBryde, 25, is charged after allegedly shooting into an occupied Montgomery hotel room...
Montgomery hotel shooting suspect arrested at restaurant
The Dallas County sheriff confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Valley Grande on June 8, 2021.
1 dead in Dallas County shooting
Mayor Hammock said there are "legitimate" businesses within the city who applied for that loan...
Tallassee mayor says some PPP loans went to ‘fraudulent businesses’
Gibson Street fire leaves 4 dead.
Montgomery fire that killed 4 ruled accidental

Latest News

Alex City Nutrition Center reopens for first time in 15 months
Alex City Nutrition Center reopens for first time in 15 months
Tuberville reacts to Capitol Riot arrests
Tuberville reacts to Capitol Riot arrests
Gas leak believed to be the cause of Coosa County house explosion
Gas leak believed to be the cause of Coosa County house explosion
Montgomery city leadership silent following police chief's resignation
Montgomery city leadership silent following police chief's resignation
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday