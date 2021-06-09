Advertise
Montgomery police still looking for shooter in May 3 killing

Montgomery police are still looking for whoever killed Randolph Robinson on May 3, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are still looking for whoever’s responsible for shooting and killing a man on May 3.

Police say 59-year-old Randolph Robinson was found fatally shot in the 400 block of East Park Avenue close to midnight that day. Investigators have not yet identified any suspects.

Investigators believe the gunshots were fired from a silver four-door sedan with dark blue LED lights. The vehicle was last seen turning right on Chelsea Drive from East Park Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832. Refer to case number 2021-00079487. You may also call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

