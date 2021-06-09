Hot, humid and occasionally stormy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have more of those typical summertime days on the way. The pattern just isn’t changing here in Alabama, so we won’t see any truly noticeable changes in the forecast for at least the next week. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with those scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be around 40% today, 50% tomorrow and 50% again Friday as we round out the workweek.

No washouts are expected, and coverage will be just a bit under what we saw yesterday. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do could see some downpours and gusty winds.

Rain totals will vary from location to location through Friday, but will range from as little as nothing to as much as 2" or more. (WSFA 12 News)

That means rainfall totals will vary from location to location; some of us may not see much rain over the next few days, but others could see 1-3″ courtesy of the spotty nature of our daily downpours.

A chance of showers and storms will continue this weekend into at least early next week. Chances will fluctuate a bit depending on the day, but range between 30% and 50%.

Rain and storm coverage will fluctuate just a bit from day to day, but no washouts are expected. (WSFA 12 News)

The highest chance of rain each day will be between 12 pm and 10 pm for the most part. However, it’s always possible to have a couple of random showers and/or storms persist into the overnight hours.

Highs will continue to be just north of 90 degrees each afternoon with humidity values remaining stagnant in the “tropical” category. The good ole air you can wear!

Mugginess will continue for the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

When you combine highs in the low 90s with the insulting humidity, we will have daily heat indices in the 94-99 range.

Temperatures may try to rise a degree or two by early next week. We are currently forecasting 93 degrees for both Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will continue falling into the lower 70s.

Daily heat indexes will reach 93-99 degrees courtesy of the tropical humidity. (WSFA 12 News)

