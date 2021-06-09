Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Next flu season may be a doozy

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season.

Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control.

That includes spending time in large groups as travel increases, restaurants fill back up and schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

The 2020-2021 flu season was noticeably light, largely because of mask-wearing and a lack of human interaction due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says flu cases, usually counted in the tens of millions, only accounted for a few thousand this year in the United States.

According to the CDC, roughly 8% of Americans get sick from the flu every year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley has resigned. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley resigns
Wiljam McBryde, 25, is charged after allegedly shooting into an occupied Montgomery hotel room...
Montgomery hotel shooting suspect arrested at restaurant
The Dallas County sheriff confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Valley Grande on June 8, 2021.
1 dead in Dallas County shooting
Mayor Hammock said there are "legitimate" businesses within the city who applied for that loan...
Tallassee mayor says some PPP loans went to ‘fraudulent businesses’
Gibson Street fire leaves 4 dead.
Montgomery fire that killed 4 ruled accidental

Latest News

Bear found stuck on power pole in southern Arizona city
Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.,...
Little Big Town wins at CMT Music Awards; Lady A performs
Alex City Nutrition Center reopens for first time in 15 months
Alex City Nutrition Center reopens for first time in 15 months
Tuberville reacts to Capitol Riot arrests
Tuberville reacts to Capitol Riot arrests
Gas leak believed to be the cause of Coosa County house explosion
Gas leak believed to be the cause of Coosa County house explosion