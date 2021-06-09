Suspect in 2018 Montgomery murder captured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a 2018 murder has been taken into custody, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Mark Anthony Robinson was taken into custody Wednesday in the 4600 block of Narrow Lane Road. U.S. Marshals were able to find his location based on a tip provided by a CrimeStopper source.

In March, Robinson was the focus of a traffic stop by Montgomery police officers, according to CrimeStoppers. Police say they found narcotics during the stop and placed him under arrest, but he somehow.

In addition to being wanted for trafficking in narcotics, Robinson was also sought for escape and for failure to appear on the original charge or murder.

In October, Robinson and a second suspect were indicted on capital murder charges for the 2018 homicide of Damion Clarke.

Robinson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.

