Suspect charged in Dallas County homicide

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting from Tuesday.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said Demetrius Shaw was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 21-year-old Arthur Sturdivant Jr.

Granthum said the shooting happened Tuesday at a trailer park off of Highway 22 in Valley Grande. The sheriff said it started with an argument over money when Shaw pulled out a gun and shot Sturdivant in the head.

Granthum said Sturdivant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Afterwards, Shaw barricaded himself in a house, according to Granthum. The standoff last 30 minutes. Shaw was eventually talked down and came out of the house on his own. There were no injuries in the standoff.

Authorities were able to retrieve the weapon.

Shaw is now being held in the Dallas County Jail with no bond.

