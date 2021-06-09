Suspect in Montgomery fatal shooting arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in May.

Police say Quindarius Wilson, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with the murder of 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer.

Officers and fire medics responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on May 25 in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place. That’s located off West Fairview Avenue. There, they found Phifer with a fatal gunshot wound.

Phifer was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

Wilson was taken into custody Tuesday. He was placed in the Montgomery County Dentention Center

