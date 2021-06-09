Advertise
Vehicle recorded driving wrong way down I-85

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Monday night drive down Interstate 85 in Montgomery turned in to a scary situation for commuters after a vehicle was spotted going the wrong way.

A driver traveling southbound was able to get video of the vehicle as it cruised in the same direction but in the northbound lanes, passing oncoming vehicles as if on a two-lane highway.

The vehicle appeared to be traveling at full interstate speeds as the recording driver’s phone showed their own speedometer at 80 mph just as they overtook and began to pass the wayward pickup truck or SUV.

The late night incident could have easily turned to a head-on collision, but every vehicle the driver passed happened to be in the opposite lane.

The concerned southbound motorist called police to report the incident near the Taylor Road exit.

Alabama State Troopers said they had no report of such an incident that night, but the Montgomery Police Department confirmed it did take a call and dispatched units to investigate at 9:31 p.m.

MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said units responded to the area but could not locate the vehicle.

It’s unclear if the driver was purposefully driving on the wrong side of the road or if it was accidental. It’s also unclear just how long the vehicle had been in the wrong lanes or at what point they left the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

