Alabama: Nearly finished with nitrogen gas execution system

Alabama says it has nearly finished building a system to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has nearly finished building a system to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has nearly finished building a system to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The information was disclosed in a Tuesday court filing. Lawyers for the state wrote that the Alabama Department of Corrections is nearing completion of the initial physical build for the nitrogen hypoxia system.

The state indicated that the next step will be to have a safety expert review the system.

No state has carried out an execution by nitrogen gas.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state _ along with Oklahoma and Mississippi _ to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

