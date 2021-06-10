Advertise
ALDI opens second Montgomery grocery store location

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery residents now have another option for grocery shopping. A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday morning for the area’s newest ALDI store.

Balloons and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event greeted those waiting outside the new store, located in the former Earth Fare building on Eastchase Parkway.

The new store is part of ALDI’s multi-billion dollar national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, the company said.

“Opening new stores allows us to provide even more shoppers convenient access to fresh, high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division vice president for ALDI. “We look forward to serving the Montgomery community at our newest location for many years to come.”

ALDI’s first storefront in the capital city is located on the Eastern Boulevard. They also have new locations in Prattville, Opelika and Wetumpka.

According to its website, ALDIs takes a simple, cost-effective approach to grocery shopping.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

