‘Dangerous’ attempted murder suspect sought in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive.

Jamal Malik Molette, 21, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and second-degree domestic violence.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Molette is “considered armed and dangerous.”

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and around 230 pounds.

Authorities say the two victims went to get their vehicle at Molette’s home Wednesday night but said he had ripped off the front bumper. According to authorities, the victims said Molette fired shots into both of their vehicles as they were leaving.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

