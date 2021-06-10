Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

‘Dangerous’ attempted murder suspect sought in Dallas County

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jamal Malik Molette.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jamal Malik Molette.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive.

Jamal Malik Molette, 21, is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and second-degree domestic violence.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Molette is “considered armed and dangerous.”

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and around 230 pounds.

Authorities say the two victims went to get their vehicle at Molette’s home Wednesday night but said he had ripped off the front bumper. According to authorities, the victims said Molette fired shots into both of their vehicles as they were leaving.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway on June 9, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday

Latest News

Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday...
Smiths Station man killed while working to clear trees on property
Still got a good bit of heat, humidity and shower activity...
More scattered rain, thunderstorms expected today
The school system will be released from intervention on Dec. 1.
Community reacts to state releasing Montgomery Public Schools from intervention
motel security video
Security video of motel lobby before robbery outside on May 31, 2021
Amazon Sidewalk launched
Amazon service shares neighbors’ internet connections, is your privacy compromised?