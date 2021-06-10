Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dale County Schools awarded a nearly 1 million dollar grant

Dale County School awarded nearly 1 million dollar grant
Dale County School awarded nearly 1 million dollar grant(Dale County School awarded nearly 1 million dollar grant)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Distance learning is on the rise for Dale County Schools, as they received a nearly one million dollar grant from the USDA Rural Utility Services.

94, 75 inch interactive touch screen panels will be given to the schools through these grants. Allowing classrooms of all grade levels the chance to take virtual field trips, take part in distance learning and even professional development for the teachers, putting the value of education at the forefront.

“This opportunity takes our students outside the physical realms of the classroom and opens up doors to them regional statewide nationally internationally just to have access to ideas and materials that we would not be able to offer within the brick and mortars of the building,” said Lisa Welch – Career Tech Director for Dale County Schools

These panels were installed late this school year, however, teachers will be receiving training at the beginning of next school year to put the panels to use in daily classroom functions. Dale County Schools also has plans to apply for this grant again in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway on June 9, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday

Latest News

Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday...
Smiths Station man killed while working to clear trees on property
Still got a good bit of heat, humidity and shower activity...
More scattered rain, thunderstorms expected today
The school system will be released from intervention on Dec. 1.
Community reacts to state releasing Montgomery Public Schools from intervention
motel security video
Security video of motel lobby before robbery outside on May 31, 2021
Amazon Sidewalk launched
Amazon service shares neighbors’ internet connections, is your privacy compromised?