Drivers encouraged to reduce distractions in ’100 deadliest days of summer’

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here’s a warning about distracted driving before you join the millions who are hitting the road for a vacation for the first time in a long time. The Alabama Department of Transportation wants to make sure you stay focused while you’re behind the wheel.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “100 deadliest days of summer”. It’s a time when there is a significant increase in deadly car crashes across the country.

A recent study by “WhistleOut” just ranked Alabama as the second most distracted driving state in the country, finding Alabama drivers spend nearly 8 percent of their driving time on their phones.

According to a new study by WhistleOut, Alabama ranks second in the nation for distracted driving.(WhistleOut)

Those results are not surprising to the Alabama Department of Transportation, who says crashes caused by distracted driving killed more than 3,000 people in the United States just in the year 2019. And that’s up 10 percent from the year before.

In Alabama, distracted driving crashes are responsible for about 5 percent of all on-the-road fatalities.

Highway safety is a top priority in this state, and ALDOT offers some tips to help avoid the temptation, and to keep your focus on the road.

1. PUT YOUR PHONE in the back seat to help avoid temptation to respond to text messages.

2. STOP SAFELY IN A PARKING LOT (NOT ALONGSIDE THE INTERSTATE OR SHOULDER OF A ROAD) to do anything that involves taking your eyes or attention off the road.

3. USE A HANDS-FREE DEVICE to talk on the phone while operating a motor vehicle.

4. ASK A PASSENGER TO HELP with navigation devices, adjusting the radio, sending a text or other actions that would require taking your hands away from the steering wheel.

5. MAKE DRIVING YOUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY.

Following these simple steps means it’s more likely everyone will arrive at their destination safely!

