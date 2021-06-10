Advertise
Heat, humidity and scattered storms are easy to come by here in Alabama

Not much changing as our overall weather pattern feels a lot like Summer...
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for a little bit of variety in the forecast, I’m sorry to inform of this but not much is changing weather wise across central and south Alabama. Don’t get me wrong, we have elevated rain chances each and every afternoon - and showers won’t pop in the exact some spot everyday - but the general pattern is staying consistent. That means plenty of muggy, mild mornings followed by afternoons in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Humidity will play a big role in how warm it feels, plus it will fuel a good coverage of thunderstorms during the peak heating hours of the day (roughly noon through sunset, with coverage and intensity fading after dark).

No one day will be considered a washouts, and it’s not even a guarantee that everyone will see rain, but those that do could see some localized heavy rain, some lightning/thunder and gusty winds...

Thankfully, all of this rain has helped keep Alabama away from drought conditions!

Highs will continue to be just north of 90 degrees each afternoon with humidity values remaining stagnant in the “tropical” category. The good ole air you can wear! When you combine highs in the low 90s with the insulting humidity, we will have daily heat indices in the 94-99° range.

More of the same in our forecast...
More of the same in our forecast...(WSFA 12 News)

Rinse and repeat... literally. Not to sound too much like a shampoo bottle, but this forecast will happen every day on for the next week at least. No major changes, so we are stuck with this humidity for now.

