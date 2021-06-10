Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and child inside a Florida supermarket before killing himself.

The shooting took place Thursday at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera says authorities believe the man may have known his victims.

Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain, with more than 1,200 stores in the South. The company said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities.

Further information was not immediately available.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Hammock said there are "legitimate" businesses within the city who applied for that loan...
Tallassee mayor says some PPP loans went to ‘fraudulent businesses’
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Mark Anthony Robinson was taken into custody Wednesday in the 4600 block of Narrow Lane Road....
Suspect in 2018 Montgomery murder captured

Latest News

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon cards to pay for puppy's surgery
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
3 dead, including child, after shooting inside a Publix store in Royal Palm Beach, FL. (Source:...
Police hold briefing about Publix shooting in Fla.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden lays out vaccine donations, urges world leaders to join