Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Long time Jemison police chief passes away

Jemison Police Chief Jeff Townsend
Jemison Police Chief Jeff Townsend(Jemison police department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - After 30 years in law enforcement, former Jemison Police Chief Jeff Townsend passed away Thursday morning according to the city’s police department.

Townsend spent many years living in and serving the city of Jemison. The department reports he passed away from natural cases at his home.

Funeral services will be held at Martins Funeral Home Saturday from 12-2 with graveside being held at 2:30 in Jemison at Midway cemetery.

Police Chief of the City of Jemison Jeff Townsend
Police Chief of the City of Jemison Jeff Townsend(Jemison police department)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway on June 9, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday

Latest News

Come out to the Renfroe's Market on Eastchase Parkway to take part in the 16th annual WSFA...
Over $36,000 donated at WSFA’s Summer Fund and Food Drive
Opelika Main Street to host Touch A Truck
Opelika Main Street to host ‘Touch a Truck’ event
This month is National Adopt a Cat Month, highlighting the need for families to adopt felines.
June is National Adopt a Cat Month
Martina McBride
Country singer Martina McBride to perform in Montgomery
As the country continues to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, veterans are raising...
Veteran offering social, mental health support to service members