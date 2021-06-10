Long time Jemison police chief passes away

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - After 30 years in law enforcement, former Jemison Police Chief Jeff Townsend passed away Thursday morning according to the city’s police department.

Townsend spent many years living in and serving the city of Jemison. The department reports he passed away from natural cases at his home.

Funeral services will be held at Martins Funeral Home Saturday from 12-2 with graveside being held at 2:30 in Jemison at Midway cemetery.

Police Chief of the City of Jemison Jeff Townsend (Jemison police department)

