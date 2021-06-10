Man sought for questioning in Dotson homicide arrested on unrelated warrants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted only for questioning in the homicide case of Montgomery resident Mattaniah Dotson has been arrested on unrelated charges.

CrimeStoppers said the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was seeking to talk to Samuel Terrell “Buck” Williams, 41, as he is the last known person to have seen Dotson alive before her body was found on May 26.

Montgomery police took Williams into custody around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was served with two outstanding warrants for contempt of court and attempted murder.

Those warrants were not related to the Lowndes County homicide investigation, CrimeStoppers reiterated. WSFA 12 News previously reported on the arrest of Williams in Sept. 2016 after he allegedly shot a man in the head.

Following his arrest Wednesday, investigators from Lowndes County were able to interview Williams regarding the Dotson case. Their investigation is still listed as pending, CrimeStoppers confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.