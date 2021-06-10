Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man sought for questioning in Dotson homicide arrested on unrelated warrants

Samuel Terrell Williams, 41, wanted for questioning in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson, was...
Samuel Terrell Williams, 41, wanted for questioning in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson, was arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges, including attempted murder.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted only for questioning in the homicide case of Montgomery resident Mattaniah Dotson has been arrested on unrelated charges.

CrimeStoppers said the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was seeking to talk to Samuel Terrell “Buck” Williams, 41, as he is the last known person to have seen Dotson alive before her body was found on May 26.

Montgomery police took Williams into custody around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was served with two outstanding warrants for contempt of court and attempted murder.

Those warrants were not related to the Lowndes County homicide investigation, CrimeStoppers reiterated. WSFA 12 News previously reported on the arrest of Williams in Sept. 2016 after he allegedly shot a man in the head.

Following his arrest Wednesday, investigators from Lowndes County were able to interview Williams regarding the Dotson case. Their investigation is still listed as pending, CrimeStoppers confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Hammock said there are "legitimate" businesses within the city who applied for that loan...
Tallassee mayor says some PPP loans went to ‘fraudulent businesses’
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Mark Anthony Robinson was taken into custody Wednesday in the 4600 block of Narrow Lane Road....
Suspect in 2018 Montgomery murder captured

Latest News

Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Montgomery Public Schools
State to release Montgomery Public Schools from intervention
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
A grand opening ceremony was held for the new ALDI store on Montgomery's Eastchase Parkway on...
ALDI opens second Montgomery grocery store location