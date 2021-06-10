Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at Kay Jewelers.

A police spokeswoman said “assorted property” was taken but did not elaborate.

No arrests have been made.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify the incident was a theft, not a robbery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.