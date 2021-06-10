Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway Wednesday afternoon.
WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at Kay Jewelers.
A police spokeswoman said “assorted property” was taken but did not elaborate.
No arrests have been made.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify the incident was a theft, not a robbery.
