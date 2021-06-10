Advertise
Officials urging people to check passport expiration dates before scheduling trip

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As summer travel plans kick off, it’s important to check your passports expiration date.

Officials with Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office said they usually get around one to two requests for a expedited passport every couple of weeks, but in the last two weeks, they’ve gotten 36.

Communications Director Carson Clark said going through your Congressman’s office when you need an expedited passport can be faster than going through the state department, but he said it should only be in an emergency.

He said go through the state department if you have around four to six weeks before it expires and only contact your congressman if it expires in days.

Clark said requests have them swamped and passport turnaround is taking almost four weeks longer than normal. He said they can’t guarantee anyone a expedited passport before their trips.

“Because of Covid restrictions, they don’t have as many people working in their office at one time, so there aren’t as many people to process the passports, so getting an expedited passport is just taking a lot longer than it normally does,” he said.

Clark said when checking your passport expiration date before your trip, you want to make sure it will be good for six months past the time of your vacation. He said many countries require you have that much time left before it expires, so it doesn’t expire while you are in their country.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

