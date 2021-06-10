Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Four men were arrested by the Opelika Police Narcotics Division on multiple drug charges.
On June 10, Opelika Police Narcotics Division and the Lee County SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Airport Rd. During the search, detectives recovered a large quantity of narcotics that they believe is methamphetamine; marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several firearms were also recovered.
Four suspects were arrested on the following charges:
- ·48-year-old Mitchel Welborn is charged with drug trafficking, manufacture of controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia
- 52-year-old Charles Buchanan is charged with possession of a controlled substance
- 18-year-old Nicholas Holloway is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, second degree
- 38-year-old Christopher Garrett was arrested for Writ of Arrest from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office
This case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information on these suspects, should contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.