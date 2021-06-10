State to release Montgomery Public Schools from intervention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has voted to release Montgomery Public Schools from state intervention.

The board’s vote Thursday was unanimous, and the system will be officially released from state control on Dec. 1.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said after a lot of talking about what needed to be done, ALSDE felt MPS could be released from intervention.

“We feel really good. Things are on track now that we’ll have a good opening to school in the summer,” Mackey said. “The thing I’m most excited for is what’s going on at summer school. Montgomery is doing the most progressive summer school that they’ve done in many decades, and they have a lot of students signed up for it.”

MPS has been under state control since the state board of education voted to authorize an intervention back in Feb. 2017.

