Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

State to release Montgomery Public Schools from intervention

Montgomery Public Schools
Montgomery Public Schools(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has voted to release Montgomery Public Schools from state intervention.

The board’s vote Thursday was unanimous, and the system will be officially released from state control on Dec. 1.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said after a lot of talking about what needed to be done, ALSDE felt MPS could be released from intervention.

“We feel really good. Things are on track now that we’ll have a good opening to school in the summer,” Mackey said. “The thing I’m most excited for is what’s going on at summer school. Montgomery is doing the most progressive summer school that they’ve done in many decades, and they have a lot of students signed up for it.”

MPS has been under state control since the state board of education voted to authorize an intervention back in Feb. 2017.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Hammock said there are "legitimate" businesses within the city who applied for that loan...
Tallassee mayor says some PPP loans went to ‘fraudulent businesses’
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday
Harry Wakefield
Alabama man dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
Mark Anthony Robinson was taken into custody Wednesday in the 4600 block of Narrow Lane Road....
Suspect in 2018 Montgomery murder captured

Latest News

Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Opelika police arrest four men on multiple drug charges
Samuel Terrell Williams, 41, wanted for questioning in the homicide of Mattaniah Dotson, was...
Man sought for questioning in Dotson homicide arrested on unrelated warrants
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
A grand opening ceremony was held for the new ALDI store on Montgomery's Eastchase Parkway on...
ALDI opens second Montgomery grocery store location