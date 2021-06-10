Advertise
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car

Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a May incident where shots were fired into an occupied car.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said 25-year-old Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The incident, Coleman said, took place on May 16 around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of Oak Street.

According to a court affidavit, Taylor fired several shots at a vehicle, hitting the driver’s door. No injuries were noted in the court filing, nor was a motive given.

Taylor was taken into custody Wednesday. She was placed in the Montgomery County Dentention Center on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

