3 dead at Florida supermarket include grandmother, grandson

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket before killing himself.

The shooting happened Thursday at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Officials have identified the suspect as 55-year-old Timothy Wall. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says there is no known motive or relationship between the shooter and the victims.

The names of the grandmother and her grandson won’t be released.

Officials say their family invoked Marsy’s Law, which allows victims of crimes to block information that could be used to locate or harass them or their families from being made public.

A statement from Publix says the company is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

