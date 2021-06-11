Car damaged by gunfire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A car was damaged by gunfire in Montgomery Friday morning, according to Montgomery police.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 10 a.m. to the 500 block of Oakbrook Court regarding a shots fired call. There, the victim told officers that his vehicle was damaged from gunfire.

Coleman said no one was injured.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

