Columbus police asking for help in identifying forensic sketch of human skull found in Feb.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a forensic sketch on the possible appearance of the person whose skull was found in February.

On February 28, Columbus police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Veterans Parkway regarding people finding what they believed to be a human skull. Once police arrived, they confirmed that the skull was human. While conducting a search, officers found other bones from a human skeleton.

The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office who sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Headquarters for further investigation.

The Columbus Police Department is attempting to identify this individual. Anyone having information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or by email at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

GBI provides forsenic sketch of possible person whose remains were found (Source: Columbus Police Department)

