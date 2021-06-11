Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Community reacts to state releasing Montgomery Public Schools from intervention

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the community are setting their sights forward and on the future of Montgomery Public Schools.

“We have turned a corner in Montgomery, Alabama,” president and CEO of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Anna Buckalew, said. “Our public school system is making a transformation.”

The school system will be released from intervention on Dec. 1. MPS said it took a village to make this happen.

“I have to start with the ground people, the people in the trenches,” Montgomery County school board member Arica Watkins-Smith said. “The teachers, the custodians, the cafeteria workers, the bus drivers.”

And the list continues.

Watkins-Smith, whose children also study at MPS, said the pandemic revealed problems for the school system to address.

“COVID actually showed us a lot of things that we have to do differently,” said Watkins-Smith. “We have to be more aware of students’ well-being, as well as teacher well-being.”

“We became aware of our technology needs. We always knew they were there, but it was hiding when the pandemic hit, and we had to send so many children home,” she said.

The board says it is laying a “new foundation” and relying on parents’ voices to guide decision-making.

“We cannot do it without our parents’ voices,” Watkins-Smith said. “We want to hear from you. We want to hear, constantly, what we’re doing right, where we may need to shift and make some changes because we’re in new charted water now.”

New charted water that Linda Jackson is willing to tread. Jackson is the mother of 13-year-old Camberly Sunshine Jackson. The Brewbaker Middle School student just got promoted to the eight grade.

“I just want all children to have a good education, not just mine. All kids,” the mother said.

Jackson said she has faith in MPS and believes being independent from the state was needed.

“If you independent...we can come together and we can discuss things more and we don’t have a third party involved.”

She said it’s going to take adult-to-adult conversations to benefit the school system and the kids.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway on June 9, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman
A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery police. (Source: WSFA...
Man dead after Montgomery shooting Tuesday

Latest News

Coroner Bill Harris said the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Allen Ward, died late Thursday...
Smiths Station man killed while working to clear trees on property
Still got a good bit of heat, humidity and shower activity...
More scattered rain, thunderstorms expected today
motel security video
Security video of motel lobby before robbery outside on May 31, 2021
Amazon Sidewalk launched
Amazon service shares neighbors’ internet connections, is your privacy compromised?