Former Montgomery bank employee convicted in financial fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal jury in Montgomery has convicted a woman in a federal financial fraud case.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello says Tiffany Culliver Franklin, 41, was found guilty on all charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced in the fall.

Franklin was indicted by a federal grand jury in April on charges related to theft or embezzlement by a bank employee, bank fraud and wire fraud.

The charges relate to Franklin’s time as a bank teller at BB&T between June 2015 and July 2017. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, an internal audit revealed that the vault drawers under her control were short $202,000.

Evidence showed she gave a bank investigator a written admission to embezzling the money.

The jury also heard evidence that from January 2012 to December 2014, Franklin was a personal banker at a Wells Fargo branch in downtown Montgomery. Evidence showed that in October 2014, she used her Wells Fargo credentials to get a debit card to make numerous ATM check deposits into and immediate cash withdrawals from an elderly customer’s account.

Prosecutors say she admitted this to a Wells Fargo investigator.

Finally, the jury heard evidence that Franklin stole from Goodwyn Middle School when she worked as a bookkeeper there from September 2017 to June 2018. Evidence at trial established that she stole at least $13,216 in money and property that belonged to the school.

Prosecutors say she confessed to this too and admitted gambling with the money at casinos.

The United States Secret Service and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office investigated this case.

