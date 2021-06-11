Hyundai plant to stop production over semiconductor shortages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai’s Montgomery automobile manufacturing plant will shut down vehicle production for a week due to supply conditions with semiconductor parts, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama confirmed Friday.

Plant team members were notified Thursday that the shutdown will take place during the week of June 14. An exact number of effected employees was not immediately clear, though it’s believed to be in the hundreds.

HMMA’s payroll processing team will work with the Alabama Department of Labor to help affected employees who qualify for unemployment benefits, said HMMA spokesman Robert Burns.

While no new vehicles will roll off the line for the week, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any work done. Engine shop team members will assemble engines to support Kia Georgia’s operations.

And hundreds of other employees will work to process completed vehicles for shipment to dealerships across the country as well as perform preventative maintenance projects until the plant restarts production.

Production will restart on June 21, but only for a short time.

HMMA’s annual maintenance shutdown will start on June 26 and run through July 11. Team members are paid as part of that two-week shutdown.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.