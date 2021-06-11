Advertise
Man charged after shots fired into home, vehicle

Michael Law was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling,...
Michael Law was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and violation of license to carry a pistol.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after an incident Thursday where shots were fired into a home and vehicle.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said Michael Law was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and violation of license to carry a pistol.

The incident, Coleman said, took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive.

Court affidavits indicate Law shot into a home with people inside and an unoccupied car. No one was injured, nor was a motive given.

Law was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $45,500 bond.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the incident happened in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive, not the area of Woodbrook Drive and Oakbrook Drive.

