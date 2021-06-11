Advertise
Man critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 3000 block of Renee Drive on June 11, 2021.
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 3000 block of Renee Drive on June 11, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was critically injured in a shooting in Montgomery Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery police.

Lt. Raymond Carson said officers responded to a shooting call in the the 3000 block of Renee Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Carson said they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Carson said a person of interest has been detained and charges are pending.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

