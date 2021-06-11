Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to Selma police. The victim has since been identified as Tyquan Fikes, 26.

According to investigators, Fikes and another man were arguing when a third person got involved and allegedly shot him in the upper back.

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident at this time.

Fikes’ death marks the ninth homicide for 2021 in Selma.

