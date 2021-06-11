Advertise
Man sought in robbery outside Montgomery motel

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are trying to identify a man suspected in a robbery from May 31.

Police say the pictured man robbed someone in the parking lot of a hotel/motel in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the victim said the man assaulted him and stole his iPhone 12. The man left in a black 2008 Cadillac Deville.

Security video shows the man in the motel lobby before the robbery. Police say he was asked to leave then encountered the victim right outside the lobby door.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to call MPD or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Montgomery police say this man robbed someone in the parking lot of a hotel/motel in the 3400 block of Mobile Highway on May 31, 2021.(Source: CrimeStoppers)

