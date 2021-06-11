Montgomery Whitewater project provides unique challenge to construction workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the drawing board to reality, construction crews have started digging in the dirt to make the Montgomery Whitewater entertain district come alive. The road ahead is enormous, filled with challenges but also pride.

The site off Maxwell Boulevard will be Jamie Faust’s ‘home away from home’ for the next 24 months, doing his part to craft the new $50 million Montgomery Whitewater entertainment district.

“We haven’t encountered any foreseen that we may encounter out here,” said Faust who is the project manager for JESCO, INC. The company won the bid to build the entertainment district.

It’s a first for the JESCO Corporation.

“The excavation part is a challenge,” said company vice-president Trey Hard.

JESCO has never ventured out to build what promises to be an impressive water park featuring rafting, kayaking and so much more.

“It’s a community project, so we have the resources in this town and county to get the job done,” Hard said.

The digging and moving dirt started this week. Construction crews have pulled up truck loads of concrete and knocked down a few trees, so moving forward, it is full steam ahead until spring of 2023. That’s when the water park is slated to open.

“We’re more or less digging a river,” Faust said as he looked over the expanse covering some 120 acres.

The quantity of dirt they’ll move and shift around is staggering, not to mention the loads of concrete.

“Upwards of 400,000 yards of dirt and 30,000 yards of concrete,” said Faust.

It’s all on the shoulders of Brian Slaughter to make it happen, deadlines galore to meet, granular details to pin down every single day.

“Just like you said birthing a child from that day you go into the hospital to the day we come on site.. we take it from there. We plan it and we build it,” said Slaughter who is the senior project manager for JESCO, INC.

Phase one is well underway with Faust and Slaughter leading the charge from the ground up.

Once the Montgomery Whitewater Entertainment District is built local and state economic experts predict a yearly attendance of 300,000 patrons and an economic shot in the arm to the tune of $40 million a year.

