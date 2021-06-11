Advertise
More scattered rain, thunderstorms expected today

Highs in the 80s feel even warmer thanks to all the humidity in our atmosphere
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If variety is the spice of life, then our forecast is bland. We have a lot going on: heat, humidity, and pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but it is the same old song and dance each and every day. Not much is expected to change over the next few afternoons, and once we finally do see a mix up in the overall weather pattern it will likely be worse than what we have now. Let’s dive in...

Today is just like yesterday, and the day before that. We have a few morning showers, but those are isolated in coverage; we see the amount of activity really ramp up around lunch time, with pockets of localized heavy rain and gusty winds. No everyone sees rain, and not everyone get thunderstorms. Some towns will see showers and storms, others could get just a few sprinkles and even a few of you won’t see anything at all. It’s all the luck of the draw!

Highs will stay in the 80s Friday, then we gradually move into the low 90s starting Saturday. Humidity values will remain stagnant in the “tropical” category - the air you can wear... yuck! When you combine highs in the low 90s with all this humidity, we will have daily heat indices in the 94-99° range.

Still got a good bit of heat, humidity and shower activity...
New model data does suggest that we lower the coverage of rain for the second half of the weekend and that continues into next workweek. Just because things are a bit drier doesn’t we won’t still be warm... if anything, we will get even hotter with highs in the low and maybe even mid 90s by next week. Oh, and our good friend humidity has no plans to leave us anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

A few showers to start our Friday... are more on their way?!
7 Day
Heat, humidity and scattered storms are easy to come by here in Alabama
When could rain arrive Friday?
Josh's Thursday evening forecast
