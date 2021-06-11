Shelby endorses Katie Britt for Senate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Senate hopeful Katie Britt, during a News 4 interview this week, said she would welcome an endorsement from the man she hopes to replace on Capitol Hill. Now, she has it.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), who will retire in 2022, promises to back Britt, his former chief of staff who became a candidate on Tuesday.

“She’s like family. She’d make a good candidate. She’s probably the best-qualified candidate to come along in a long time,” Shelby said in a Politico interview.

Britt, an Enterprise native, is among a field of three seeking the Republican nomination for Shelby’s coveted Senate seat.

Congressman Mo Brooks has received the endorsement of former President Trump. Lynda Blanchard, a Trump political appointee, is also running.

Shelby had remained silent until Britt, his long-time friend and confidant, joined the race.

Though he will support her, Shelby has no plans to joins Britt’s campaign.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.