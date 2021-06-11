Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Shelby endorses Katie Britt for Senate

She is among three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for his seat.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Senate hopeful Katie Britt, during a News 4 interview this week, said she would welcome an endorsement from the man she hopes to replace on Capitol Hill. Now, she has it.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), who will retire in 2022, promises to back Britt, his former chief of staff who became a candidate on Tuesday.

“She’s like family. She’d make a good candidate. She’s probably the best-qualified candidate to come along in a long time,” Shelby said in a Politico interview.

Britt, an Enterprise native, is among a field of three seeking the Republican nomination for Shelby’s coveted Senate seat.

Congressman Mo Brooks has received the endorsement of former President Trump. Lynda Blanchard, a Trump political appointee, is also running.

Shelby had remained silent until Britt, his long-time friend and confidant, joined the race.

Though he will support her, Shelby has no plans to joins Britt’s campaign.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Former Montgomery bank employee convicted in financial fraud case
Montgomery police say there was a theft in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway on June 9, 2021.
Montgomery police investigating theft on Eastchase Parkway
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Jasmine Taylor was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Woman charged with shooting into occupied car
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Body found in Dale County identified as Montgomery woman

Latest News

Hyundai to temporarily halt production
Hyundai to temporarily halt production
Trace Crowe wins Emerald Coast Pro Golf Tour Arrowhead Pro-Am Classic
Trace Crowe wins Emerald Coast Pro Golf Tour Arrowhead Pro-Am Classic
VSU student received vaccine.
State superintendent urges parents to vaccinate children before fall
There has been an uptick in RSV across the South, according to the CDC.
CDC warns of respiratory illness spreading across the South
File image
CDC: Evidence growing stronger for COVID-19 vaccine link to heart issue